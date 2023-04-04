Pakistan is currently facing an unprecedented level of inflation, which is causing great hardship for the majority of its citizens. The middle and lower classes are struggling to cope with the rising prices of everyday commodities, and many are finding it difficult to afford even basic necessities like food. This has led to a rise in crime and other social ills, as people become desperate to make ends meet. In order to tackle this problem, it is essential that the government takes urgent steps to monitor and control the prices of essential goods, so that they are within reach of ordinary people.
The impact of inflation is also being felt strongly by the country’s youth, who are facing a range of economic challenges. The stress of education and finances is weighing heavily on young people, and unemployment is widespread. This is a critical issue, as the youth are the future of Pakistan and the key to the country’s progress and development. The government needs to recognize the value of its young generation and take measures to address their needs. This includes creating job opportunities for young graduates and providing support and resources to help them overcome the challenges they face. By investing in its youth, Pakistan can secure a brighter future for itself and its people.
NASRULLAH KHADIM,
Kandhkot.