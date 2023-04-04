Share:

Pakistan is currently facing an unprecedented level of infla­tion, which is causing great hard­ship for the majority of its citizens. The middle and lower classes are struggling to cope with the rising prices of everyday commodities, and many are finding it difficult to afford even basic necessities like food. This has led to a rise in crime and other social ills, as people be­come desperate to make ends meet. In order to tackle this prob­lem, it is essential that the govern­ment takes urgent steps to monitor and control the prices of essen­tial goods, so that they are within reach of ordinary people.

The impact of inflation is also be­ing felt strongly by the country’s youth, who are facing a range of economic challenges. The stress of education and finances is weighing heavily on young people, and un­employment is widespread. This is a critical issue, as the youth are the future of Pakistan and the key to the country’s progress and de­velopment. The government needs to recognize the value of its young generation and take measures to address their needs. This in­cludes creating job opportunities for young graduates and provid­ing support and resources to help them overcome the challenges they face. By investing in its youth, Pakistan can secure a brighter fu­ture for itself and its people.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.