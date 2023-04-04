Share:

KARACHI - The police on Monday found the girl, who had been report­ed as missing by her family over a month ago, married to the alleged kidnapper in La­hore. Karachi police said the teenager girl was reported missing on Feb 13. An FIR had also been lodged by the police under Section 365-B of PPC on the complaint of girl’s fam­ily, in which a person named Abdullah was nominated as the suspected kidnapper.

Raids were conducted in Peshawar and Lahore. The police found the girl in Lahore and she was ‘married to the suspect’. Korangi-SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai claimed that the girl had reportedly married the suspect with her free con­sent and her marriage papers were being verified there.