Share:

HYDERABAD - The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has decided to start an online portal from May 2023 for fill­ing admission forms in all dis­ciplines Bachelor’s programme for the academic year 2023-2024. According to a university spokesperson, the decision to this effect had been made in a meeting held on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali and was attended by former Vice chancellors Dr Abdul Qa­deer Rajput, Prof Dr Muham­mad Aslam Uqaili, Pro-Vice Chancellor MUET Jamshoro Campus Prof Dr Aneel Kumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor SZAB Cam­pus Khairpur Mirs Prof Dr Ab­dul Samih Qureshi, deans Dr Mukhtiar Ali Unnar, Dr Khanji Harijan, Registrar Lachman Das Sothar and Director Admissions Salim Ahmed Siddiqui among others. The meeting also de­cided that on the basis of the annual result of HCS Part-I, the pre-admission test of the can­didates would be conducted in the third week of June. In view of the increase in petroleum prices, the meeting also decided to raise the transport fee, the spokesperson informed.