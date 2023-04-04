Share:

Following the Supreme Court's (SC) order, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said the country had been going through difficult times and sought a reference against SC judges – CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar – in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

A three-member bench had, earlier, ordered the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14. while declaring the ECP's decision to hold off elections in Punjab until Oct 8.

Addressing a pressing conference, Mr Sharif said they should be charged for their verdict. "All was being done to bring one man [PTI chief Imran Khan] back to power," he added.

He asked if the “doctrine of necessity” was only applicable to dictators. “If such doctrine exists, it should have been let to use for a prime minister (PM) too," he added. We had been watching for 70 years, he said, that elected PMs were kicked out and then the judiciary gave them a last push.

“Such double standards don’t make sense as I was ousted immediately," he said.