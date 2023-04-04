Share:

LAHORE - Now the citizens belonging to any local­ity of the country will be able to get a driving license from Lahore. Other districts and province’s millions of citizens will be able to avail license facilities from Lahore. Foreigners from other countries will also be able to obtain a license from Lahore. Ac­cording to the spokesman Traffic Po­lice Lahore, earlier this, only Lahore ID holders were able to get a license from Lahore. For learner permit visit any license center with citizen ID card and a valid ID. After 42 days of learner permit, sign and road test will be tak­en for obtaining permanent license. In this regard, CTO Lahore said that Liberty Market and Manawan Center have been made 24/7 for the conve­nience and ease of citizens. Arfa Karim Testing Center, Greater Iqbal, Defense Center and Bahria Town are providing license services from 08:00 am to 12:00 pm. 03 mobile vans, 23 license centers and 06 testing centers have been estab­lished in the city. Dispensing licenses in a meritorious and dignified manner is the top priority of the City Traffic Po­lice, CTO added.