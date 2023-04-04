LAHORE - Now the citizens belonging to any locality of the country will be able to get a driving license from Lahore. Other districts and province’s millions of citizens will be able to avail license facilities from Lahore. Foreigners from other countries will also be able to obtain a license from Lahore. According to the spokesman Traffic Police Lahore, earlier this, only Lahore ID holders were able to get a license from Lahore. For learner permit visit any license center with citizen ID card and a valid ID. After 42 days of learner permit, sign and road test will be taken for obtaining permanent license. In this regard, CTO Lahore said that Liberty Market and Manawan Center have been made 24/7 for the convenience and ease of citizens. Arfa Karim Testing Center, Greater Iqbal, Defense Center and Bahria Town are providing license services from 08:00 am to 12:00 pm. 03 mobile vans, 23 license centers and 06 testing centers have been established in the city. Dispensing licenses in a meritorious and dignified manner is the top priority of the City Traffic Police, CTO added.
April 04, 2023
