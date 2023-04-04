Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Muhammad Suhail Rajpot has said that provincial government had allocated Rs15.6bn for over 7.8 million families for purchase of flour and each family would be given Rs2,000 each and so far over 1.6 people have received over 3 billion 23 crore, 28 lac 44 thousand rupees through Bena­zir Income Support Programme (BISP). This he said while presiding over a meeting to review price control and Ba­chat Bazaars established by the district administrations in each taluka of the province. All divisional commissioners, sec­retary agriculture, secretary general administration, DG market committee, all deputy commissioners and others have participated in the meeting. In the meeting, all the divisional commissioners were informed about the measures taken to control the price and avail­ability of essential items in the Bachat Bazaar. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that 91 lac rupees fine was imposed against 1,833 profiteers in Karachi during the month of Ramazan. The com­missioner Hyderabad said that a fine of 40 lac rupees has been imposed in Hyderabad, a fine of 6 lac 56 thousand rupees has been imposed in Mirpurkhas division. In the meeting, Sindh CS directed commissioner Lar­kana, commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and commissioner Sukkur to increase the amount of fine and said that all com­missioners should monitor the price control themselves in their respective divisions. He directed all the deputy commission­ers to speed up action against the profiteers and said that the items of the profiteers should be seized and auctioned at official rates on the spot. The Sindh CS further said that the presence of essential items should be ensured in the Bachat Bazaars established by the Government of Sindh in the province. “Vegetable and fruit stalls should be set up by the market committee in these mar­kets,” he directed to DG Sindh market committee. During the meeting, the CS on the recom­mendation of commissioner Mirpurkhas ordered to suspend the duty incharge market com­mittee Mirpurkhas for negli­gence and said that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.