HYDERABAD - The district administration has im­posed fines of over Rs1.38 million on the traders selling essential commodi­ties at high prices here on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Sindh Information Department, under the supervision of Divisional Commis­sioner Bilal Ahmad Memon, assistant commissioners of Qasimabad and Lati­fabad continued the action against the profiteers in different areas of both Talu­kas. Taking action, the officers of the dis­trict administration have imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on Chase Up in Qasimabad,

Rs200,000 on Shaheen Dairy and Rs100,000 on Super Save Mart for overpricing. The commissioner along­with officers of district administra­tion visited Bachat Bazaar in Naseem Nagar and conducted price checking and asked shopkeepers and vendors to implement government directives to provide essential items at fixed rates.

Meanwhile, the commissioner alongwith AC Latifabad visited dif­ferent markets and imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on Max Bachat and Rs50,000 each on Nagori Dairy, Farhan Dairy, Madina Fairy and general store for overpricing. The district adminis­tration officers also conducted price checking in Taluka City and imposed a fine of Rs28,000 against 18 shopkeep­ers while Rs2,000 fine was imposed against four shopkeepers in Taluka Rural. In all four talukas of the district, Bachat Bazaars were established to provide essential commodities to the poor people on cheap rates.