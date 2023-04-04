Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan on Monday appreciated the swift action by the United Nations for immediately taking down a photo exhibition held by Bangladesh Permanent Mis­sion at the United Nations ped­dling “one-sided and controver­sial” narrative of 1971 events. The Foreign Office spokesper­son, in a statement said that the so-called photo exhibition was a “failed” attempt by the Perma­nent Mission of Bangladesh to peddle one-sided and contro­versial narrative on the 1971 events at the United Nations. “When pointed out by the Per­manent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, the exhibition was tak­en down immediately due to its misrepresentation of his­tory and non-compliance with relevant UN rules. We appreci­ate the swift action taken by the United Nations in this regard,” the spokesperson remarked. “We believe that the issues re­lated to the events of 1971 were resolved through an agreement concluded by the then leader­ship of Pakistan and Bangla­desh in 1974. Pakistan reaf­firms its sincere desire for close and fraternal relations with the people of Bangladesh,” the spokesperson added.