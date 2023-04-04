Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) Director General (DG) Ft-Lt Imran Qureshi has warned of the risk of flood situation in the rain-fed streams of Dera Ghazi Khan, connected to the Koh-e-Suleman Range, due to recent rains. A circular has been sent to deputy commis­sioners of DG Khan, Taunsa and Rajanpur, asking them for making timely reporting of any flood-like situation in their respec­tive districts. Reports on losses caused by the recent rainfall have also been sought from the respective districts. The DG, in a press statement, instructed the deputy commissioners concerned to activate their control rooms and keep rescue teams on high alert to launch timely rescue operations in case of any emergency situation. He said that emer­gency operation centres of all districts of Punjab, including the provincial control room of the PDMA, are fully operational 24/7, and monitoring the situation at the provincial control room. He said that preparations to protect citizens from flood-related disasters, as per the direc­tives of the Punjab government, have been completed, and all relevant insti­tutions’ staff and heavy machinery have also been put on alert to ensure safety of life and property of citizens. DG PDMA Imran Qureshi said that until Tuesday night, strong winds and the possibility of thunder and lightning, accompanied by rainfall, would persist in various parts of Punjab. He said that Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhu­pura, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalnagar would also experience strong winds and there was a possibility of thunder and light­ning, accompanied by rainfall. During this time, heavy rainfall and hail are ex­pected at some locations, he added. He advised farmers to irrigate their crops in light of the weather forecast, and take precautionary measures. He urged trav­elers and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather condi­tions and to call the PDMA helpline 1129 for timely assistance in case of an emer­gency to ensure their safety.

SHOWERS LOWER TEMPERATURE IN CITY, MORE RAIN LIKELY

The provincial capital received drizzle on Monday, which turned the weather pleasant, dropping maximum tempera­ture to 22 degree Celsius. It was for the fifth consecutive day that the city received precipitation in the form of drizzle, shower and heavy fall. The first spell of showers occurred at early morn­ing while the second at afternoon, while Laxmi Chowk, Iqbal Town, Jail Road, Air­port, Tajpura, Gulshan-e-Ravi and other areas also received showers, with maxi­mum rain recorded 10 millimetre at Jo­har Town. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain-wind/thunderstorm with iso­lated heavy falls and hailstorm was ex­pected in Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib during the next 24 hours.