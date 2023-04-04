Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called a meeting of the parliamentary parties of PML-N’s coalition partners in the federal government on Wednesday.

Sources said the meeting, to be held at the PM House, would see a consultation on the situation past Supreme Court’s verdict directing the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14. “The meeting will also deliberate on highlighting the government’s stance in the parliament," sources added.

Coalition partners include the PML-N, the PPP, the JUI-F and others.