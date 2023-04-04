Share:

Shehbaz says ‘is it a crime that after having successfully fought my case in the high courts, a decision is then made based on merit? n Asks CJP about those judges facing corruption charges and are now sitting along with him in apex court n Says nation will accept apex court decision if full court hears elections case as coalition govt shows lack of confidence in three-member SC bench n Law minister urges CJP to put own house in order first as judges’ dissenting notes are coming forth.

ISLAMABAD - Since the apex court is set to an­nounce its verdict on postponed gen­eral elections in the Punjab today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken exception to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial's remarks during the Su­preme Court hearing on the post­ponement of elections the province.

During the hearing of the case last week, the CJP had remarked that cer­tain people speaking in the National Assembly had undergone jail terms and were declared traitors.

The prime minister, speaking on a point of order in Monday's national assembly session, asked, “Was it crime to pursue cases in the courts.”

“Is it a crime that after having success­fully fought my case in the high courts, a decision is then made based on merit? Is it a matter of shame or respect that I am present in this House today and can speak with my head held high?” he said, commenting over the remarks by CJP in the hearing. Sharif recalled that the CJP had stated that those who had served prison terms in the past were now mak­ing speeches in parliament.

“I want to ask the chief justice that a judge against whom there have been se­rious allegations, what message do you want to send to the nation by having him sit alongside you,” he remarked without pointing at anyone.

He said that the country's history was full of examples of individuals serving prison sentences for having a particular stance or point of view.

“To serve a prison sentence in a crim­inal case, in a just society, at the hands of a fair judge is a matter of dishonour,” said the premier. About Imran Khan’s era, the PM said said he was among the politicians who were jailed during the previous government.

“Imran sent me to jail not once, but twice. Even he was fully prepared to send me to jail for a third time," he said mentioning that he had to face cases during the PTI government’s era.

“It is God’s grace that I was released on merit and that I am here today. My crime was that I raised my voice against the government’s wrongdoings," he said.

He further said that lawmakers who had secured bail in “baseless cases” had the right to represent the aspirations of the people who had elected them.

“It is not a crime that we have come here after serving prison sentences and obtaining bail on merit. But you have a person, against whom there have been serious allegations of corruption, sit­ting alongside you.” He also commented that the CJP would have instead talked about the UK’s National Crime Agency’s investigation against him wherein it had found no evidence of any criminal activ­ities or the apology issued by the Dai­ly Mail after it accused the premier of “stealing British foreign aid money”.

“He (CJP Bandial) did not remember all of this but he remembered that I was making a speech after serving a prison sentence. This double standard cannot continue.”

"It is our right under the Constitution to express our views in parliament," he said, adding whether the CJP took notice of the witch-hunting of the opposition leaders during the PTI’s tenure.

The PM further said that the entire coalition government had expressed a lack of confidence in the three-member SC bench hearing the PTI’s plea against postponement of polls.

He said that if CJP Bandial constitut­ed a full court to hear the matter, “then the nation will have no difficulty in ac­cepting that decision”. Shehbaz said that for such a “complicated and contentious decision” to be issued by a three-mem­ber bench was “100 per cent against the principles of justice”.

Later, speaking in the house, Minister for Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar noted that the court had reserved its verdict and would announce it on Tuesday. He said that if such a “sensi­tive national and constitutional mat­ter” was decided without taking the rest of the top court judges on board, it would become a “controversial de­cision” which would not have the na­tion’s support. He noted that the CJP had previously stated that politicians should sit down together and solve is­sues among themselves.

“I request you (CJP Bandial) to get your own house in order first. There is a divi­sion in your house and dissenting opin­ions are coming forth,” the minister said.

He reiterated the government’s de­mand for the constitution of a full court to decide the matter.

Earlier, addressing the parliamentary party meeting of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the prime min­ister reiterated the resolve to bring Paki­stan out of the history's worst econom­ic crisis and said all conditions of IMF have been accepted to continue the IMF program. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the meeting into confidence about the PDM heads’ meeting which was held in Lahore the other day.

The meeting was of the view that the general elections should be held in the country simultaneously.

The parliamentary party meeting ex­pressed no confidence in the Supreme Court's three-member bench hearing the petition of PTI against the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan decision of delaying Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa assemblies elections. The meeting took the stance that to end the constitutional crisis going on in the country, President Arif Alvi should not become the President of PTI and act like President of Pakistan. He said they are also making efforts to seek help of global financial institutions to tack­le economic woes that came after the obstruction of IMF deal by PTI chief Imran Khan. The Prime Minister said Imran Khan not only damaged the na­tional economy but also the country’s foreign relations with friendly coun­tries including China and USA.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said we have started the biggest project of the history in Punjab by offering free wheat flour that would benefit 100 million people. Under the program poor people will get three bags of flour free of cost. He said on the same pattern, programs will be launched in other provinces.