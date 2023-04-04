Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb on Mon­day said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had endorsed the decision taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement regarding “no trust” on three-member bench hearing a case of the polls’ delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa. “How Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, who has recused himself from hearing the sou moto case regarding the polls delay, can be made part of the bench which is hearing the con­tempt case,” the minister said while talking to me­dia after the meeting of the PML-N’s Parliamen­tary Party. “These are the certain questions which needed clarification and on basis of them we have expressed no trust on three members bench [of the Supreme Court],” Marriyum added