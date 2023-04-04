Share:

RAwAlPindi - Police are hunting a woman who was seen burying a dead cat along with sacred verses of Holy Quran in a grave adjacent to a mosquecum-shrine and worshiping it at dhoke Abdullah on Adiala Road, informed sources on Monday. However, the suspected woman identified as Sabina Khanum (42) managed to jet off to Barcelona (Spain) on February 22, 2023 as the local Ulema and area people got infuriated over the crime she committed, they added. locals along with Ulema had also exhumed the grave and recovered remains of cat sparking unrest among people of the area. The police authorities have sealed the shrine-cum-mosque in order to cool down anger of local people and Ulema.

According to sources, a woman namely Sabina Khanum arrived Pakistan along with his so-called son Syed Shahzaib Gull and body of a cat, she reportedly had grown up in Spain. The lady dig out a grave and buried the cat, sources said, adding that she started claiming in area that this grave is of her young grandson namely Syed noor Shah who was born with name of Allah on his forehead. interestingly, the crime of woman came into light when a contractor waqas leaked the information with prayer leader of a nearby mosque that Sabin had buried a dead cat in the grave instead of grandson, sources mentioned. They added the prayer leader and Ulema of areas brought the matter into notice of officials of Saddar Bairooni police station.

The police filed a petition with court of law seeking permission for exhuming the grave which was rejected by the court. After passage of three months, the Ulema and locals gathered and exhumed the grave and recovered remains of cat, sacred verses of Holy Quran and a prayer mat. Police also rushed to the scene after getting information and sealed the mosque and shrine. PS Saddar Bairooni SHO inspector Abdul Aziz, when contacted by The nation, confirmed that locals found remains of cat from grave adjacent to the mosque and shrine. He said that police also approached the Passport and immigration department of Federal investigation Agency (FiA) seeking travel history of the fleeing woman via new islamabad international Airport some four months ago.

The contractor waqas also confirmed to The nation that Sabina Khanum buried a dead cat in the grave and portrayed before area people as if she had buried her noble and pious grandson. He said that the woman, who was settled in Barcelona, seemed mentally sick.