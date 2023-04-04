Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police on Monday claimed to have killed three bandits during a dacoity in Ko­rangi area of the city.

According to a police report, a gang of bandits entered a house in Korangi, made the family hos­tage at gunpoint and looted cash and other valuables from the house. On information, a police tea rushed to the scene and cor­doned off the area. Later, more police was brought to the scene following which an effective op­eration was conducted. In the police firing, three bandits were killed who were identified as Sadqi, Ahmed, and Saeed.

The police also recovered the looted valuables from the pos­session of the bandits. Panic gripped the areas soon after the incident. Their bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have started further in­vestigation into the incident.

SHO KILLED IN SHOOTOUT WITH DACOITS

An SHO was killed and a po­liceman was wounded in a two-hour long gunfight between police and suspected robbers in Kandhkot, police said Monday.

The shootout took place in Durani Mehar area of Kacha in which SHO Abdul Latif Mirani was shot dead and a policeman sustained injuries.

CTD FOILS BID TO SMUGGLE WEAPONS IN PASSENGER BUS

A Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD)’s investigation de­partment on Monday claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle weapons in a passenger bus and detained three criminals at Taimuria Sher Shah Suri Road in Karachi. According to Incharge CTD Chaudhry Safdar, a target­ed operation, which was carried out with the help of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), re­sulted in the apprehension of three suspects, Wasal Afridi, Yasir Mohmand, and Atta Afridi.

The law enforcement person­nel recovered 1 LMG, 69 mm pis­tol, eight 30-bore and 1-bore pis­tols, 750 bullets of 9 mm and 200 bullets of 30-bores, two large and 14 small pistol magazines. He said that weapons were likely to be used in terrorist activi­ties. He added that a passenger bus was being used to transport weapons from Peshawar to Ka­rachi, and the weapons consign­ment was being kept hidden in the bus’s secret compartments.

He detailed that Sukkur police also arrested accused Yasir’s brother a few days ago while he was transporting arms from Pe­shawar to Sukkur. Meanwhile, the accused Wasal was previ­ously arrested in Sukkur for drug and arms smuggling.

“This is the second major op­eration of the CTD investigation department in recent times,” he mentioned, noting that the supply of arms was also thwarted in the first operation. A case has been registered against the accused in CTD and further investigation process has been started.