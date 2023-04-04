Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended 11 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested four accused namely Fahad, Shahab, Sami-Ullah and Muhammad Tahir and recovered 1320 grams of hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Similarly, the Lohibher police team apprehended an accused namely Adil Ejaz and recovered 517 grams of heroin from his possession.

The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Waqas Banaras and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Moreover, the Shalimar police team arrested two accused namely Mansoor and Bilal and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition. Phulghran police arrested accused Danish Ikhlaq and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the capital police teams arrested two absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. He said that safety of lives and property of the citizens is police’s prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.