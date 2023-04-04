Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is set to observe party found­er Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary today (April 4) as the nation prepares for polls – scheduled to be held this year. The Supreme Court yesterday reserved decision in the Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhaw provincial assemblies elections case and is expected to announce the verdict today (April 4). The PPP will organise prayers at the district level to mark Bhutto’s death anniversary. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was ousted from power on July 5th, 1977 and executed on April 4, 1979. A fairly large number of books on Bhutto’s life and career have appeared across the years, with the promise of more to appear in the times ahead. And especially since the assassination of his daughter Benazir Bhutto in December 2007, the Bhutto myth has taken on a new and expanded dimension. Yesterday, former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan and the Constitution of 1973 are the heritage passed on to them by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. “We will not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan’s secu­rity and Constitution,” he said in his message on the death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.