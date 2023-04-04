Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered the holiest month for the Muslim community. During this month, Muslims strive to be pious, moral, and disciplined, and their piety becomes stronger as they distance themselves from all evils and immoral deeds. The holy month is a time of blessings and spiritual growth for everyone, and Muslims eagerly await its arrival.
Many people take advantage of this blessed month and engage in activities that will earn them rewards in the hereafter. They worship Allah the Almighty, recite the Quran, give alms and charity to the needy, and serve others in various ways. The reward for good deeds is increased by 70% in Ramadan, and people strive to earn as many rewards as possible.
However, there are also those who take advantage of the month for personal gain. Some market traders exploit the high demand for food products during Ramadan and increase the prices, causing inflation to the peak. In Pakistan, the prices of edibles can increase by up to 40% during Ramadan, which makes it difficult for the lower and middle classes to afford them.
While Ramadan is a month of earning virtues, some people consider it a month of earning money in Pakistan. This is why the government should closely monitor the markets and ensure that prices remain affordable for everyone during this holy month. In other countries, market prices are lowered to make food products accessible to everyone, and Pakistan should follow this example.
ABRAR AHMED,
Islamabad.