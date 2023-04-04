Share:

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered the holiest month for the Muslim community. During this month, Muslims strive to be pious, moral, and disciplined, and their piety becomes stronger as they distance themselves from all evils and immoral deeds. The holy month is a time of blessings and spiritual growth for everyone, and Muslims eagerly await its arrival.

Many people take advantage of this blessed month and engage in activities that will earn them re­wards in the hereafter. They wor­ship Allah the Almighty, recite the Quran, give alms and charity to the needy, and serve others in various ways. The reward for good deeds is increased by 70% in Ramadan, and people strive to earn as many rewards as possible.

However, there are also those who take advantage of the month for personal gain. Some mar­ket traders exploit the high de­mand for food products during Ramadan and increase the pric­es, causing inflation to the peak. In Pakistan, the prices of edibles can increase by up to 40% dur­ing Ramadan, which makes it difficult for the lower and mid­dle classes to afford them.

While Ramadan is a month of earning virtues, some people con­sider it a month of earning money in Pakistan. This is why the gov­ernment should closely monitor the markets and ensure that pric­es remain affordable for everyone during this holy month. In other countries, market prices are low­ered to make food products ac­cessible to everyone, and Pakistan should follow this example.

ABRAR AHMED,

Islamabad.