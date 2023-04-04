Share:

LARKANA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Mon­day demanded of the Supreme Court to hear the reference of President Asif Ali Zardari regarding the ‘judicial killing’ of Shaheed Bhutto. President, PPP Sindh, Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, while delivering the presidential address to the seminar, said that we want the hear­ing of the ‘judicial killing’ of Shaheed Bhutto, for that the court should imme­diately hear the reference of President Zardari and recognise the decision to hang Shaheed Bhutto as a mistake be­cause this is the only chance that the court will make a decision based on justice and restore honour. He said that we do not want to run away from the elections, but what is the logic of hold­ing elections in two provinces 6 months earlier and in the rest of the country after six months. He said that after the completion of the term of parliament and assemblies in the country, elections should be held in the whole country on the same day. Khuhro said that in the case of suo moto notice of election in two provinces, the judges have also shown lack of confidence because the Chief Justice of Pakistan was not sup­posed to take notice of it, but deliber­ately involved himself in the matter and will be responsible for breaking up the country, he alleged. PPP Information Secretary Aajiz Dhamrah said, “We con­demn the judicial killing of Shaheed Bhutto.” He further said that there was a conspiracy against the nuclear programme and Pakistan as there is a conspiracy against the nuclear pro­-