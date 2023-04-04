Share:

In connection with the Supreme Court’s (SC) order to hold Punjab polls on May 14, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers announced on Tuesday their celebrations over the apex court’s verdict.

In an apparent victory for the PTI, the workers have decided to hold grand celebrations after Iftar tonight.

On the other hand, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "The SC’s verdict is a big victory for the masses and the system of justice." She lambasted the political opponents, saying, "Those who are running from the elections have to face the music."

PTI chairman Imran Khan has welcomed the verdict.

Sources said PTI stalwart Fawad Chaudhry had contacted the deposed premier after the apex court announced the verdict. Mr Chaudhry briefed Mr Khan on the matter. Commending the SC’s decision, Mr Khan said, "The apex court has protected the constitution."

Asking the nation to gear up for the Punjab Assembly elections, Mr Khan made it clear that his party was standing by court’s decision. Mr Khan is expected to address the nation tonight.