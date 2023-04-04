Share:

ISLAMABAD - The senators of opposition Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday sought an explanation from the ruling alliance over some reports that Pakistan had opened its trade with Israel.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem and PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz both sought that Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should give a policy statement in the house di­vulging how Pakistani products were exported to Israel? “The state of Pakistan has neither rec­ognized Israel nor it has trade and diplomatic relations with it,” said Senator Aziz adding that how a Pakistan Jewish businessman sent the shipment to Israel? He said in the same breath that the incum­bent govt perhaps succumbed to, unlike the previous regimes.

Speaking on a point of public im­portance, the PTI lawmaker said that the government should tell if this happened or not? He added if no direct trade happened, even then Pakistani products reached Israel and this practice should be stopped once for all. “We have a principled stance on Palestine, will remain the same in future and we will not tolerate any leniency on this,” he said. The PTI senator also underlined that India had made many violations of the Indus Waters Treaty but Pakistan did not respond over these. He quot­ing some unconfirmed reports said India had written a letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif, placing some dangerous conditions in it.

He said that the letter was not being made public but it was be­ing reported that there would be some serious consequences if Pakistan did not meet certain deadlines. He also sought that the govt should give a policy state­ment on this. Former prime min­ister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani told the house that Foreign Office in a statement had categori­cally denied any direct trade with Israel and ruled out any such inci­dent. There is no room (of further explanation) after the clarification of FO,” he said. On this, Leader of the Opposition Senator Shahzad Waseem said that Foreign Office has given a very traditional state­ment that Pakistan had no dip­lomatic and trade relations with Israel. The issue is that a Paki­stani national has sent Pakistani products on his own to Israel, he said. The question is whether a Pakistani is above the state,” he said, adding what should be the response of the state if a citi­zen acts on his own against the government policy. He said that a Pakistani in the past had ac­companied a foreign delegation to Israel and sought what action was taken against him? The op­position leader also warned that there were serious threats to na­tional security in wake of viola­tions of Indus Water Treaty.