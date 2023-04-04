LAHORE - In a move apparently made following criticism in the media, the Punjab government has backed out of its commitment regarding the upgradation of a helipad at the Model Town residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.
As per details, the provincial finance department had earlier sanctioned an amount of Rs 87.344 million for the upgradation of a helipad for the prime minister’s helicopter to make its flight operation easier during the nighttime.
The said amount was sanctioned after a formal request from the prime minister’s secretariat which was received in the chief minister’s office. A sub-committee of the Punjab caretaker cabinet had also recommended the release of the required funds for the purpose.
In this connection, the provincial home department had written a letter to secretary finance department on 28thMarch 2023 to place funds amounting to Rs 83.344 million into the Assan Assignment Account of the deputy commissioner Lahore for upgradation of helipad for prime minister at Model Town. The deputy commissioner was supposed to execute the upgradation of the helipad in collaboration with the civil aviation authority.
But the Home department withdrew this letter after three days on March 31, 2023, without giving any reason. It has been learnt that the federal government will now bear the expenses if it is decided to upgrade the helipad any time in future