PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Monday said that education plays a frontline role in the uplift of nations and no country could prosper without imparting quality education to its students.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of St John Vianney School, Mayor Zubair Ali said St John School had a bright history of serving the education sector. He said his father, Haji Ghlam Ali, also studied here and it was an honour for the school that one of its students was today the governor of the province.

He said his father after taking charge of the governorship paid a visit to this school. Mayor Zubair expressed his displeasure over the current situation of the school and vowed that he would do his utmost to revive the lost glory of this school.