Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique made some aggressive remarks during his speech in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader criticized the judiciary and claimed that judges ask for apologies in private after committing injustices.

Mr Rafique stated that the judicial history of Pakistan was full of accidents and injustices and that popular political leadership was targeted in the country.

He mentioned the judicial murder of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and the disqualifications of Yousaf Raza Gillani and Nawaz Sharif.

"We had gone so far in the love of the judiciary that we reinstated them even though we had no personal benefit to reinstate the judges," said Mr Rafique.

He further said that the doctrine of necessity was still wandering the courtrooms.

Mr Rafique also claimed that the standard of justice was different for some and that their cases were only heard by specific people.

The Federal Minister further added that the constitution of Pakistan stresses unity among the four provinces and questioned the need for the hurry in conducting elections in Punjab.

He argued there was still time to save the country from conflict.

Mr Rafique criticized the recent judgment regarding elections in Punjab, stating that the hurry for elections in Punjab was just to re-impose one person, referring to former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the decision of the court was not respecting the voting right of millions of people mentioning the census was being done.

He also stressed that Pakistan was not a country of 22 million blind, dumb and deaf people.

He added that the double standards of justice won’t work, and justice must be done.

Mr Rafique expressed that the government wants elections, but they should be transparent and impartial.

He added that stealing elections creates division in the country.