PESHAWAR - While rains have turned the weather pleasantly cold, at least six people have lost their lives and 22 others have been injured due to roof col­lapses caused by torrential rains in different areas of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa. According to the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three people died in Peshawar, two children lost their lives in Mardan, and one in South Waziristan. Many hous­es in the province have also been damaged as a result of the severe rain. The KP PDMA has issued a warning about heavy rainfall in several regions of the province from Monday night to Wednes­day. The authorities have warned of the possibility of landslides in hilly parts of the province. Visitors have been asked to take care and use extreme caution throughout the mentioned days. The weather is expected to stay partly overcast in most of the province’s districts, according to PMDA officials. Rain, strong gusts, and thundershow­ers are likely in Upper and Lower Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Swat, Bun­er, Shangla Kohistan, and Abbot­tabad. Similarly, thundershowers and high gusts are possible in Or­akzai, Kurram, Karak, Hangu, Lak­ki, North and South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank