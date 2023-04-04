Share:

We all have seen that as soon as the month of Ramadan comes street vendors take advan­tage and sell fruit and vegetable at high prices than usual. They do not follow the budget price list and no one says anything to these vendors, who are selling these ba­sic life items with the huge hike. This makes it difficult for the sala­ried and lower class to buy fruits and vegetables. My appeal to the government is to take strict action and form a checking committee to check on these vendors.

SANA ABID,

Lahore.