MARDAN - Readers visiting the Public Library expressed great concern about the library’s lack of facilities. According to the details, 62 chairs are available for those who visit the library to study, while 65 chairs are required. However, there were 10 chairs in the Urdu section, 22 chairs in the english section, 10 chairs in the computer section, and children’s discs were replaced with chairs in the newspaper section.

The number of chairs in the physical verification is 42. According to one reader, the Mardan Public Library seats only 30 to 40 students. He also mentioned that when he arrived at the library in the morning, all of the male students’ seats were taken, so he sat in the female seats. He argued that when the females arrived, they said, “This is the female section, and we have to sit here,” and that the female section is so large that only four females could fit in it. He added that he got up and told the librarian that there is no place to sit. He added that he told the librarian that the library building is so big, so why is there no space? The librarian told him that this building is not for the library, it was the building of something else and so a library has been built in it.

The reader contended that if a large city like Mardan lacks a good public library, what will happen to the rest of the province? The reader contended that there isn’t as much noise on the road as there is inside the library. The readers demand that the government build a good library for the people of Mardan.