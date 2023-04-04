Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s record-holder Test and ODI cricketer, Abid Ali, is determined to make a comeback to the national team. The opener is currently training rigorously to impress the selectors and contribute to his country’s success on the cricket pitch once again. Abid Ali made his debut in 2019 and quickly made a name for himself with his stunning performances.

He scored a century in his first Test match against Sri Lanka, becoming the only Pakistani to score a century on both Test and ODI debuts. In the same year, he scored another century in an ODI against Australia, proving his mettle in both formats of the game. However, Abid’s career hit a speed bump when he was dropped from the national team due to a cardiac issue.

The hardworking cricketer first prioritized a good and healthy recovery before starting to perform in the domestic matches with significant contributions of fifties and hundreds. Despite the tough competition he faces from other talented players in the country, Abid Ali is confident that he can regain his place in the team and contribute to its success.

He has been working hard on his fitness and skills, hoping to impress the selectors with his performances in domestic cricket. In an interview with The Nation, Abid Ali stated that his goal is to perform well for the national team in the upcoming tours. He emphasized that he is focused on playing cricket and improving his skills, rather than worrying about the selection process. Abid’s comeback to the national team would be a major boost for Pakistan, given his proven track record and his ability to perform under pressure.

As an experienced opener in both Test and ODI cricket, he would be a valuable asset for the team, especially in away conditions. It remains to be seen whether Abid Ali’s hard work and determination will pay off, but one thing is for sure – he is a talented cricketer with the potential to achieve great things for his country. If he continues to perform well in domestic cricket, it won’t be long before he earns back a place in the national team once again.