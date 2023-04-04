Share:

Forty-four years ago on 4th April 1979, Pakistan’s elected Prime Minister and the founder of the Pak­istan People’s Party was killed in what is now ac­knowledged as judicial murder. Today, his legacy contin­ues to live on in the hearts of the Pakistani people and importantly, the party he founded is still alive and widely relevant in the political landscape of Paki­stan. On this day, let us celebrate Shaheed Bhut­to’s valour by remembering his words from jail.

In a document written in the prison cell, Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto said, “I was born to serve the people, construct the nation and prevent its de­struction. I was not born to be hanged by a tyrant full of malice who wanted to appease his revengeful nature. I was born to free people from the bonds of slavery and instil in them the sentiments of self-awareness and self-respect”. Mr. Bhutto wanted to leave behind a heritage of progress and prosperity and fight against the policies of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank which actually help deteriorate the economic system of the developing countries of the developing World.

When Shaheed Bhutto took over the reins of the gov­ernment after the debacle of East Pakistan, he had the unique responsibility of building up a stable Pakistan. The country had lost its original identity and deserved to attain its past recognition once more. The creation of an independent sovereign state of Pakistan in 1947 was the miracle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who breathed his last on 11th September 1948, a short while after Pakistan’s independence. Later on, Pakistan was ruled by bureaucracy and military dictatorship, un­til Zulfikar Ali Bhutto emerged as the leader who fought against British imperialism, filling the vacuum of leader­ship with his dynamic and unswerving personality.

During his imprisonment, Shaheed Bhutto used to deliver messages to the people of Pakistan through his courageous daughter Benazir Bhutto. In his last message, he said, “I am leaving you forever but with a prayer to Allah Almighty to grant my country solidarity, unity and integrity.”

“I am leaving this material world forever but God only knows that I am treading one path of truthfulness and honesty of purpose. I have no fear of death. Allah is with me. Truth and patience always survive against tyran­ny and selfishness. I request that Pakistani people stand against despondency and eradicate the threats of interna­tional conspiracies against Pakistan. We must be vigilant against such elements and fight with devotion and sincer­ity for the independence and sovereignty of Pakistan.”

According to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, her father, in one of his meetings with the party leaders, irrevocably claimed, “One moment of freedom is far better than one thousand years of slavery.” He often repeated the saying of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) “Death of respect and honour is much better than a life of servitude and dishonor.” It was heartening to note his words “O Allah, I bow down my head before your desire; grant me what­ever you wish and take away whatever you wish, you are omnipotent.” Honour and dishonor are your preroga­tives. He advised his daughter, “Live like a brave person after me and die like a courageous individual. I swear in the name of Allah Almighty that all allegations against me are fake and fake. They are based on dishonesty and po­litical vengeance. I hope the people of Pakistan will never bow down before the oppressor and tyrant rulers of Pak­istan. I have my suspicions about the independence and sovereignty of Pakistan. International conspiracies have spread their tentacles around us. Beware of them, be vig­ilant always. I have full faith and confidence in the intelli­gence and sagacity of the people of Pakistan that they will display their valor and courage to overcome all the hur­dles in their way and will succeed in their desire for the progress and development of their dear country. A Mus­lim lives and dies for the sake of Allah.”

In Pakistan’s history, Shaheed Zulfikar Ai Bhutto set a great example of courage when he chose not to bow down to the tyranny of undemocratic forces and chose to live in the annals of history even if it meant saying good­bye to the material world.

Bashir Riaz

The writer is the former press secretary to the late Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.