After almost three years of closure, the Khunjerab pass is now open for routine trade between China and Pakistan. The Pass is the highest paved international crossing in the world and its connection from Gilgit Baltistan and the Chinese Xinjiang region is essential for bilateral exchange between the countries. It is the only land route that acts as a gateway to South Asia and Europe from Chi­na. This makes its use and position important for Chinese imports and exports and can be used to great advantage, given China’s need for passage. The pass had been closed since the Covid-19 outbreak and since closure had been used sparsely.

The reopening is a positive development as the expectation is an in­crease in bilateral trade between the two countries. The route should be used at the maximum so that trading costs are limited while the im­port-export nexus is strengthened. At a time like this, economic coop­eration with neighbouring countries will help our situation and should be prioritised. The Chinese embassy has echoed this commitment and expectation for more goods and trade across the border. Relief to Paki­stan will become a lot easier to access, as it had been in the past.

The projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may also see renewed focus which is important for overall development and people-to-people linkage within the country. All outstanding projects dependent on the material through the route must be prioritised and resumed at the earliest. These projects are important for job creation and infrastructure development. Specifically, movement and connec­tion will bring employment back to people in the area, who were suf­fering from a suspension of CPEC activities.

The Planning Minister has recently praised CPEC as an important injection for stability. This commitment to foster cooperation be­tween China and Pakistan is a popular narrative in the government and Sino-Pak trade is being mentioned as a significant development for this relationship. It is hoped that the reopening will benefit this idea and provide some relief in these tough times.