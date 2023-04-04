Share:

The war of words between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi escalated on Tuesday, with Mr Ghani accusing Mr Qureshi of trying to grab the attention of his former masters by making rhetoric against PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his response to Mr Qureshi's remarks, Mr Ghani said that Bilawal Bhutto was showing the right path, which the blind cannot see.

He added that Mr Qureshi should remember his history and that if he were reminded, he would be ashamed.

PPP leader accused Mr Qureshi of clapping while Prime Minister Imran Khan was violating the constitution.

He also took a jab at Mr Qureshi's party-hopping, saying that he changed parties more times than he changed his turban.