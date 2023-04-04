Share:

After the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial led the three-member bench’s verdict regarding elections in Punjab and KP, CJP Bandial on Tuesday directed Supreme Court (SC) registrar Ishrat Hussain to not leave the office immediately.

The federal cabinet had, earlier, withdrawn the services of SC registrar after SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa had challenged the authority of the registrar who, he said, had no right to annul a judicial order, and asked him to leave the office.

Secretary Establishment division also issued a notification in this regard.

In a letter written to the registrar of the Supreme Court, Justice Isa said the chief justice of Pakistan also could not issue any administrative order against a judicial order, and that the registrar's circular of March 31 was a violation of the judgement of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court.

Justice Isa, who is known for his independent and outspoken views, further wrote that the registrar should be aware of his constitutional responsibility as a senior officer and that if he knew that the case in question was heard under suo motu No 4/2022 Article 184/3, he should not have issued the circular.

He also advised Registrar Ishrat Ali to leave the charge of the post.