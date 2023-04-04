Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has directed the au­thorities to introduce all new projects keeping in view the needs of the department. He presided over a meeting on comprehensive planning re­lated to Livestock department here on Monday. He said that practical steps were required for export of halal meat in Eastern Asia, Central Asia, China and European countries. Officers were directed to prepare strategy for control of foot-mouth-disease besides its implementation on immediate basis. Action plan related to foot-and-mouth dis­ease should be shared with federal government, he added. He said that Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company had been assigned special task for boosting export of halal meat. Secretary said that for promotion of smart Livestock farming steps should be taken with the support of Livestock and Dairy Development Board.