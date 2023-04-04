Share:

ONTARIO - Shania Twain is standing up for others in country music. The legendary star in the genre used her acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at Sunday’s CMT Awards to call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry.

“When I wrote the phrase ‘Man I feel like a woman’ I honestly had no idea at the time it would become an undercurrent of a decades-long career,” she said, referring to one of her biggest hits. “It’s amazing how one statement can empower so many.”

The phrase, Twain said, “has been adopted by an array of fantastic communities all around the world and become a genuine path of power…which brings me so much joy.” “I believe in an all-inclusive country music. We’re family,” Twain said. “This is a genre of music with a rich history that raised and nurtured my own songwriting and performance and recording career from childhood.