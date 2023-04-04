Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 110.93 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.28 percent, closing at 39,889.90 points against 40,000.83 points the previous day.

A total of 74,430,002 shares were traded during the day as compared to 112,200,436 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 1.750 billion against Rs 3.933 billion on the last trading day. As many as 318 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 123 of them recorded gains and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Telecard Limited with 17,784,500 shares at Rs 8.04 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 3,711,804 shares at Rs1.17 per share, and Pak Elektron with 3,568,000 shares at Rs 10.83 per share. Unilever witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 18,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex with a Rs 63.29 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,179.00. Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 58.00 per share closing at Rs 1000.00, followed by Pak Tobacco with a Rs 48.90 decline to close at Rs 621.10