KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Mon­day directed relevant officials to ensure the implementation of se­curity contingency plan in its spirit on the oc­casion of the death an­niversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to be observed in Garhi Khuda Bux today (April 4). Ac­cording to Sindh police spokesperson, patrol­ling, picketing and snap checking should be co­ordinated and made ef­fective on the routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naundero areas. The IGP said that the encroachments on the main routes of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh should be removed immediate­ly while sweeping and clearance process with bomb disposal squad alongwith advanced intelligence collection should be ensured in the surrounding areas of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naundero. He fur­ther said that the police stations will also have to ensure making entries on the wireless control regarding the crossing of convoys into those areas.