KARACHI    -    Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Mon­day directed relevant officials to ensure the implementation of se­curity contingency plan in its spirit on the oc­casion of the death an­niversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to be observed in Garhi Khuda Bux today (April 4). Ac­cording to Sindh police spokesperson, patrol­ling, picketing and snap checking should be co­ordinated and made ef­fective on the routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naundero areas. The IGP said that the encroachments on the main routes of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh should be removed immediate­ly while sweeping and clearance process with bomb disposal squad alongwith advanced intelligence collection should be ensured in the surrounding areas of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naundero. He fur­ther said that the police stations will also have to ensure making entries on the wireless control regarding the crossing of convoys into those areas.

Imran asks global community to protect country's democratic values