KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday directed relevant officials to ensure the implementation of security contingency plan in its spirit on the occasion of the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to be observed in Garhi Khuda Bux today (April 4). According to Sindh police spokesperson, patrolling, picketing and snap checking should be coordinated and made effective on the routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naundero areas. The IGP said that the encroachments on the main routes of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh should be removed immediately while sweeping and clearance process with bomb disposal squad alongwith advanced intelligence collection should be ensured in the surrounding areas of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naundero. He further said that the police stations will also have to ensure making entries on the wireless control regarding the crossing of convoys into those areas.
April 04, 2023
