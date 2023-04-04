Share:

While the government and PTI’s tussle over the election date continues, Chairman Imran Khan looks to have re­canted his statement of holding dialogue with the gov­ernment. PTI is now back to its old hardline stance of not speaking to the PDM alliance unless a date for the elections has been an­nounced. This absolutist position is part of the reason for this im­passe, and it is unfortunate that the PTI chairman and the higher leadership are sticking to their guns on this.

At this stage in the political space, the PDM alliance and PTI have set each other against one another, and their political tussle has led to all important policymaking issues taking a backseat. While the ar­guments and attempts to one-up each other continue, the country’s economic situation and other issues such as climate concerns remain unaddressed. The economic issues are having a very immediate and problematic impact on the lives of average citizens. The inability not finalise the IMF programme or make any long-term policies by two successive governments in the past year or so has led us to a situa­tion where importing commodities is no longer possible, while the domestic industry does not produce enough to meet local demand.

The allied government on its part is also making matters much worse by focusing on PTI rather than matters of governance. It has taken the path of confrontation repeatedly, and on the policymak­ing front, the objectives have been narrow and short-sighted. The way we have seen the Finance Minister use momentary increases in the value of the Rupee as a sign of good things to come.

At this point, both sides would do well to look at the larger pic­ture of where we stand. Regardless of who wins the current bat­tle or even the elections that come after it, there will be very seri­ous issues to contend with. Moving towards some form of dialogue now is preferable. However, at this rate, there is nothing which ei­ther side will see eye to eye on, except that the other is a danger to the future of Pakistan’s political space