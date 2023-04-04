Share:

The Statistical Institute's spokesperson announced on Tuesday that 92 per cent of the census work was completed across Pakistan.

The spokesperson stated that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed 95pc of the census work, while Sindh completed 92pc.

The spokesperson further revealed that Balochistan and Islamabad completed 67pc and 72pc of the census work respectively.

Despite the challenges faced during the census process, the spokesperson acknowledged the support of the people in ensuring the progress of the census work.

A census is a vital tool used to gather accurate data on a country's population and demographics.

It serves as the basis for policymaking and decision-making in various sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

The successful completion of the census work would provide Pakistan's government with valuable information to improve the lives of its citizens.