Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar emphasized the importance of handling constitutional and political cases patiently and with the involvement of all stakeholders. He made this statement while addressing the parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Tarar stated that the decisions related to the nation's future should not be made out of stubbornness or ego. He pointed out that the dissolution of two provincial assemblies was done to satisfy the ego of a particular individual.

The purpose of holding elections in two assemblies was to create political division and objections were raised on holding separate elections, he added.

The federal law minister noted that Pakistan's generations were still paying the price of the worst martial law of 12 years that followed the elections of 1977.

He explained that if those elections had been held in the presence of caretaker governments, Pakistan might have avoided the disastrous consequences.

Mr Tarar also highlighted that Punjab possessed 55% of the National Assembly seats, and the country needed to learn from past mistakes and move forward.

He appealed to the chief justice to take the matter seriously and addressed the rift in the Supreme Court.

He further added that government appealed a 13-member bench to be formed, and whatever decision it takes would be accepted. Mr Tarar expressed his regret over the three-member bench's verdict, stating that it ignored all legitimate demands.

He also criticized the bench's decision to suspend the schedule of the election commission and set a date by itself.

The Federal Law Minister clarified that the government was not trying to escape elections and had never done so in the past. He urged everyone to work together towards a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

Mr Tarar also pointed out that the second three-member bench had stopped the hearing of 184-3 until the resolution was passed. He expressed disappointment that the chief justice also ignored the second bench's decision.