PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES - Donald Trump left Florida on Monday for New York where he will surrender to crimi­nal charges, taking the United States into uncharted and po­tentially volatile territory.

The 76-year-old Republican, the first American president ever to be criminally indicted, will be formally charged Tues­day over hush money paid to a porn star during the 2016 elec­tion campaign.

Dozens of people, many wav­ing pro-Trump banners and American flags, lined the route as Trump’s motorcade raced from his Florida mansion to the airport where he boarded his private Boeing 757 emblazoned with his name on the fuselage.

Trump was seen waving to the press as he boarded the plane, bound for the city where he made his name, and where he hopes to use his appearance before a judge to rouse support for his 2024 White House bid.

“HEADING TO NEW YORK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth So­cial, minutes before he took off at 1 pm (1700 GMT).

“WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!”

New York police were on high alert ahead of Trump’s arriv­al, with security cordons and Secret Service agents outside Trump Tower and the criminal court where he will appear be­fore a judge Tuesday afternoon.

New York Mayor Eric Adams warned that anyone protesting violently during Trump’s his­toric arraignment will be “ar­rested and held accountable, no matter who you are.”

“While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow our message is clear, is simple: ‘control yourselves’,” the may­or told a press conference, add­ing that there were no specific, credible threats.

As part of his arraignment, Trump will undergo the stan­dard booking procedure of be­ing fingerprinted and photo­graphed, likely to result in one of the most famous mugshots of the modern era.

- ‘UP IN THE AIR’ -

There is no roadmap for a former president’s surrender to court authorities, and it re­mains to be seen whether the famously unpredictable Trump will follow the script, or find a way to upend events.

“It’s all up in the air,” Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said on CNN Sunday.

But a “perp walk” -- in which a defendant is escorted in handcuffs past media cameras -- is unlikely for an ex-president under US Secret Service protec­tion, Tacopina said.

“Hopefully this will be as painless and classy as possible for a situation like this.”

But Trump, who has de­nounced the legal proceedings as a “witch hunt” and “political persecution, is girding for bat­tle, Tacopina added.

A grand jury indicted Trump last week in the case brought by Manhattan District Attor­ney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat.

The specific charges will be revealed during Tuesday’s hearing. They revolve around the investigation of $130,000 paid to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels just days before Trump’s election win.

Trump’s former lawyer and aide Michael Cohen, who has since turned against his ex-boss, says he arranged the payment to Daniels in ex­change for her silence about a tryst she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump, who was already married to his wife Melania at the time, denies the affair.

Legal experts have suggest­ed that if not properly account­ed for, the payment could re­sult in misdemeanor charges for falsifying business records that could be raised to felonies if it was intended to cover up a campaign finance violation.

The Daniels case is only one of several investigations threat­ening Trump.