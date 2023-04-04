Share:

Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk has often made headlines for bringing new policies and changes to the micro-blogging site since taking over in October last year. Continuing with this, the 51-year-old billionaire yet again brought a new update to Twitter, and this time he changed the iconic 'blue bird' logo with the "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The 'doge' meme features the face of a Shiba Inu.

Notably, the 'blue bird' logo has served as a home button on the web version. On Monday, Twitter users noticed the "doge" meme, which is an element of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency logo and was made as a joke in 2013.