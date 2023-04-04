Share:

KOHAT - In a trag­ic incident, two police officials were martyred on Monday while on duty near Masjid Shuhda Merozai in Tapi Kohat. According to reports, the officials identified as Constable Qasim and Consta­ble Ayaz were deployed on se­curity duty of the mosque (Isha Prayer) during the holy month of Ramazan, when unknown per­sons opened fire on them. Both officials sustained severe inju­ries which resulted in their mar­tyrdom. Following the incident, the police quickly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the at­tackers. The bodies of the mar­tyred officials had been shifted to KDA Hospital for further inves­tigation. Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation into the matter and are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.