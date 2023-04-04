Share:

SUKKUR - The 202nd Urs cel­ebrations of poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast will start from the 14th Ramazan-ul-Mubarak in Daraza Sharif, Khairpur. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhut­to-Zardari is likely to inaugurate the Urs cel­ebrations by laying flo­ral wreaths on the Sufi saint’s grave and offering Fateha. The celebrations will comprise various events such as Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil-e-Naat, the national literacy confer­ence at Daraza Sharif auditorium, mushaira and others. Besides, the Sachal Awards will also be presented to the eminent personalities of the country as renowned scholars, ulemas, mas­haikh, and a large num­ber of devotees will at­tend the Urs.