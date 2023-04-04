Share:

It would appear that the districts of Zhob and Qamardin in Balo­chistan have become home to illegal camps set up for hunting cranes, despite the bird’s status as an endangered species. Our country has a diverse ecosystem that supports rare species of an­imals but our inability to maintain their habitats or protect them from hunting and poaching renders it useless. Time and time again, we have observed a conservational crisis present itself and despite passing legislation to counter it, we have been unsuccessful in dis­couraging such predatory practices for the long-term.

It was the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizen­jo, who directed the authorities’ attention towards the illegal hunt­ing of cranes in the province. He complained about the lack of legal action against hunters and insisted that without such intervention, such biodiversity may be lost entirely. This is not a new phenomenon for Pakistan; just a few years ago, the Supreme Court (SC) outlawed the killing of the houbara bustard which is threatened with global extinction. Fines have been imposed for violations but at the same time, the government still sells permits to Arab royalty for hunting the bird. Similarly, experts have expressed concerns about the alarm­ing decline of the snow leopard population in northern regions due to global warming, hunting and habitat destruction. The same threat is responsible for the dwindling populations of the ibex and markhor. Very evidently so, successful governments have failed to protect such vulnerable species from being endangered nor have they been able to enact policy measures that aim to eradicate illegal hunting.

Pakistan is lucky enough to be located in a geographical location that enables it to foster different kinds of geologies at the same time. With this comes the added advantage of being home to rare species that not only attract international attention but open up opportuni­ties for research, funding and conservation projects. A healthy ecol­ogy will undoubtedly prove to be a major benefit but the govern­ment must take the matter seriously first.