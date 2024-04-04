30 profiteers fined for Rs84,000

HYDERABAD - On the instructions of Dep­uty Commissioner Hy­derabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of 30 business­men were fined Rs84000 during the operations against the profiteers on the 23rd day of Rama­zan. According to the de­tails, actions were taken across the district for not displaying the price lists at appropriate places and charging excessive prices of meat, vegeta­ble, fruit and other es­sential items. Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Mehwish Ai­jaz visited various mar­kets of taluka city along with Mukhtiarkar Musrat Baloch and collected a fine of 40 thousand ru­pees from 6 traders who violated the rules.