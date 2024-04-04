Thursday, April 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

30 profiteers fined for Rs84,000

APP
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   On the instructions of Dep­uty Commissioner Hy­derabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of 30 business­men were fined Rs84000 during the operations against the profiteers on the 23rd day of Rama­zan. According to the de­tails, actions were taken across the district for not displaying the price lists at appropriate places and charging excessive prices of meat, vegeta­ble, fruit and other es­sential items. Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Mehwish Ai­jaz visited various mar­kets of taluka city along with Mukhtiarkar Musrat Baloch and collected a fine of 40 thousand ru­pees from 6 traders who violated the rules.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712110164.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024