30 profiteers fined for Rs84,000

HYDERABAD - On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, a total of 30 businessmen were fined Rs84000 during the operations against the profiteers on the 23rd day of Ramazan. According to the details, actions were taken across the district for not displaying the price lists at appropriate places and charging excessive prices of meat, vegetable, fruit and other essential items. Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Mehwish Aijaz visited various markets of taluka city along with Mukhtiarkar Musrat Baloch and collected a fine of 40 thousand rupees from 6 traders who violated the rules.