50 Khanewal children to get free education in private schools

KHANEWAL - Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan put into practice the slogan of ‘Study to move forward’, under which the dream of education-deprived children will be fulfilled in quality private schools and in this regard an agreement was reached between district administration education authority and private schools administration. According to agreement, children who did not go to school were admitted to private schools for free - more than 50 children in Khanewal district will be able to get free education, uniforms, books, shelters, etc in 15 well-known private schools. Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, government officers, private school owners and parents of children were also present on this occasion. Committees are being formed at the district level. These children will make the name of the country bright by reading and writing, they will become the support of their parents. The deputy commissioner while addressing said that every child must get education to move the country towards development. The support of the district administration in the main cause of private schools is commendable, private schools should pay attention to their education like other children.