50 Khanewal children to get free education in private schools

KHANEWAL - Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan put into practice the slogan of ‘Study to move forward’, under which the dream of edu­cation-deprived children will be fulfilled in qual­ity private schools and in this regard an agreement was reached between district administration education authority and private schools admin­istration. According to agreement, children who did not go to school were admitted to pri­vate schools for free - more than 50 children in Khanewal district will be able to get free edu­cation, uniforms, books, shelters, etc in 15 well-known private schools. Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, government officers, pri­vate school owners and parents of children were also present on this occa­sion. Committees are be­ing formed at the district level. These children will make the name of the country bright by read­ing and writing, they will become the support of their parents. The deputy commissioner while ad­dressing said that every child must get education to move the country to­wards development. The support of the district ad­ministration in the main cause of private schools is commendable, private schools should pay atten­tion to their education like other children.