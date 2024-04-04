ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of twin cities

ISLAMABAD - Anti Narcot­ics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug supply in educational institu­tions of twin cities, seized 2.4 kg hashish from an accused who was a student of BS Computer Science at a local university. The accused was ar­rested with drugs near Waheedabad Colony on Lehtrar Road. During in­vestigation, the accused confessed to supplying drugs in different hostels. Drug use and sale in educational in­stitutions are a hindrance to educa­tional attainment and the agency is vigilant and always In the search of those involved in this heinous crime, said the press release. There are also threats to the future of youth. It is un­fortunate that students are involved in drug peddling, said the note add­ing that the ANF continues its relent­less efforts in the fight against drug trafficking. Stopping the spread of the scourge of drugs is not possible without the cooperation of parents and teachers. In order to maintain the sanctity of the educational insti­tutions, it is necessary for the admin­istration to keep a close watch on the student and residential hostels.