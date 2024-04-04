ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of twin cities

ISLAMABAD - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of twin cities, seized 2.4 kg hashish from an accused who was a student of BS Computer Science at a local university. The accused was arrested with drugs near Waheedabad Colony on Lehtrar Road. During investigation, the accused confessed to supplying drugs in different hostels. Drug use and sale in educational institutions are a hindrance to educational attainment and the agency is vigilant and always In the search of those involved in this heinous crime, said the press release. There are also threats to the future of youth. It is unfortunate that students are involved in drug peddling, said the note adding that the ANF continues its relentless efforts in the fight against drug trafficking. Stopping the spread of the scourge of drugs is not possible without the cooperation of parents and teachers. In order to maintain the sanctity of the educational institutions, it is necessary for the administration to keep a close watch on the student and residential hostels.