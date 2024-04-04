Bhutto’s ‘judicial murder’ a heinous conspiracy against Pakistan: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Co-Chairman yesterday said that the judicial killing of the first directly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was in fact a hei­nous conspiracy against the freedom, independence and sovereignty of Pakistan.

In a message on the 45th death anniversary of the PPP founder, Zardari said Bhutto loved his homeland and its people. He rebuilt Pakistan as a prestigious country among the comity of nations and taught the people to live with pride. He taught the people to speak up for their rights and to hold their heads high. Quaid-e-Awam was the one who wanted Pakistan to be a nu­clear country so that we could become a developed nation with regard to health, energy and agriculture. Pakistan was on the track of prosperity and the aim of his judicial murder was to hinder the country’s progress,” Zardari said. Presi­dent Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam’s love for the country and its people is our legacy. “The mission of Benazir Bhut­to was to keep alive the philos­ophy of the Quaid-e-Awam and the hope for the downtrodden masses of the country,” he add­ed. Zardari said the same phi­losophy and mission are in the strong hands of the young Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari. The Paki­stan Peoples Party will fulfil that mission and every dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he maintained.

President Zardari said that “it is a miracle of history that Quaid-e-Awam is the undis­puted leader of the nation to­day. The courage to talk to the rulers of the world on equal terms is only in the political successors of the great leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. President Asif Ali Zardari ex­pressed the resolve to fight for the progress of Pakistan and prosperity of the people without fear or hesitation.”

Zardari said that the rebuild­ing of the country after war was done by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “This land is sacred to us and we will turn it into a paradise. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has proved his leadership qualities and acu­men and under his leadership, Pakistan will once again prog­ress and prosper,” he said.