Bilawal pays homage to ZAB on 45th death anniversary

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Thursday paid homage to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the former prime minister and founder of the PPP, on his 45th death anniversary.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the death anniversary of ZAB, Bilawal announced that the PPP would organise a gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh after Ramazan.

The PPP chairman said that addressing public issues was a top priority, and the PPP decided to support the federal government [led by the PML-N] to tackle these issues.

Bilawal emphasised the need for reforms in the judicial system, and mentioned that farmer cards would be issued at the provincial level. He expressed confidence that given time, Pakistan could overcome the economic crisis.

Earlier, Bilawal arrived in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh accompanied by PPP Women's Wing Central President Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers and members of the assembly, where he paid homage at the graves of his grandfather and grandmother, laying flowers.