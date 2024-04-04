Business community demand boosting security around markets

RAWALPINDI - The busi­ness community of the city has demanded that the Rawal­pindi district administration boost safety measures around all marketplace areas as Eid shopping was gaining momen­tum with each passing day. Ex­pressing discontent over the security arrangements made for shopping areas, they said the deployment of police per­sonnel was insufficient com­pared to the great hustle and bustle of visitors there. Mar­kazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Gener­al Secretary Tahir Taj Bhatti said there should be police of­ficers in plain clothes present in susceptible areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in an emergency.