Cabinet approves submission of Fiscal Policy Statement to National Assembly

The federal cabinet, on Thursday, approved the submission of several key statements/report to the National Assembly, including the Finance Division’s Fiscal Policy Statement for the financial year 2022-23, the Debt Policy Statement for the same period, and the Year-End Government Performance Monitoring Report, in accordance with prevailing laws.

According to a communique issued after the meeting, the cabinet also granted approval for the resignation of SME Bank President Tahir Hussain, along with the appointment of a successor.

On the recommendation of the Foreign Affairs Division, the cabinet granted permission for former navy chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to accept honors on behalf of the government of Saudi Arabia [King Abdul Aziz Medal Badge of Honor of Excellent Class] and the government of Malaysia [Darjah Kepahlawan Angkatan Tentera].

The cabinet also approved the formation of a commission to investigate the incident involving the torture of Shehbaz Shabbir while in police custody.

Additionally, following the recommendation of the Human Rights Division, the cabinet approved the appointment of members to the National Commission for the Status of Women.

Similarly, acting on the Ministry of Human Rights' suggestion, the cabinet endorsed the abolition of the National Commission for Child Welfare and Development, the National Child Protection Center, and the Implementation of the National Line of Action for Children.

It was also noted during the meeting that the establishment of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child, as per the National Commission on the Rights of the Child Act 2017, rendered the other aforementioned departments redundant, as the commission now handles all relevant tasks.